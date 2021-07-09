Gov. Lee to visit Tennessee National Guard troops on Mexico border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will visit the United States border with Mexico this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops.

Lee’s office said Thursday that the Republican will also “evaluate needs in securing the border” during the trip. Lee will travel with Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee adjutant general.

The 300 Tennessee National Guard members are stationed throughout the border region of Texas, helping assist Customs and Border Protection.

Republicans have harped on President Joe Biden as illegal border crossings have increased this year. However, others have criticized the push of Republican governors sending troops to the border as political theater.

