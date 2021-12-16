TRUMANN, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited the small town of Trumann Thursday to review the cleanup efforts there following a devastating tornado that rolled through the area a week ago.

The governor met with local leaders earlier in the day and will tour the areas damaged by storms last Friday night.

He also spoke with volunteers assisting with the cleanup and with residents trying to put their lives back together after the damaging tornado.

Here in #Trumann, this massive warehouse full of donations is entirely run by community members. Gov. Hutchinson is set to arrive any minute and talk with media after speaking with local leaders and FEMA regarding a federal emergency declaration. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/9vh5NggXRK — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) December 16, 2021

In addition to local leaders, Hutchinson was speaking with officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about relief funding coming for the area from the federal government.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.