Fired Tennessee vaccine director files federal lawsuit

Mid-South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Video)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The terminated vaccine director in Tennessee has sued the state in federal court and says she wants to clear her name. Michelle Fiscus was fired after Republican lawmakers objected to her promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers.

The lawsuit, first reported by Axios, explains that she couldn’t have sent herself a muzzle from an account listed in a state investigation. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security investigation indicated the package was sent from an Amazon account using a credit card, both in her name.

But WTVF-TV reports her attorney, Christopher Smith, said the credit card used to buy the muzzle had been lost and canceled for over a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Son shares warning for immunocompromised, after fully vaccinated father dies from COVID-19

Local woman loses two children to COVID-19

Has the delta variant peaked?

Security guards rescue Frayser man from burning apartment

Dr. Ron Buck

Dr. Ron Buck

More News