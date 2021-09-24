FBI searches Antioch, TN home in relation to Collierville Kroger shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has confirmed the FBI has searched a home in Antioch in connection to the mass shooting that happened at a neighborhood Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee – a Memphis suburb.

News 2 crews were at the home as investigators executed a search warrant at a property on Napa Point East.

According to neighbors, the home belongs to the shooting suspect’s parents.

Collierville police identified the gunman as UK Thang, 29.

Thang is accused of opening fire Thursday afternoon inside the Kroger on located on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said 13 people are recovering from injuries related to the shooting. Two people were killed, including Thang.

Police said he was a third-party vendor working at Kroger. He was found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and family also confirmed Olivia King, mother of three, was the victim killed.

In addition to searching the home in Antioch, investigators have also searched Thang’s home, taking evidence including electronic devices.

They have also been searching his car that had a Davidson County tag in the Kroger parking lot.