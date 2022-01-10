MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study from WalletHub lists the top states to raise a family — and Mid-South states did not fare well.



Based off 5 main criteria, they judged each state based off 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. Each state had various metrics: access to family fun, health and safety factors, education and child care, affordability (cost of living), and socio-economic factors.

Mid-South states were ranked as the following: Tennessee at 36, Georgia at 41, Alabama at 43, Arkansas at 44, Louisiana at 48. Mississippi ranked last overall at 50, although the Magnolia State did come in 2nd place for lowest child care costs, but was in last place for families in poverty.

Tennessee and Arkansas also were ranked among the bottom five for violent crime.

The top five states to raise a family, according to WalletHub are Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Minnesota and Nebraska.



For more information, view the full list of states on WalletHub.







