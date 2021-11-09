An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin, Tenn. since Nov. 6.

Noah is 3’5″, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt and black shoes. Noah may be in the company of Jacob Clare.

Clare is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department for Custodial Interference. Jacob Clare is 35 years old, is 6’7″, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacob and Noah may be traveling in a silver/ grey Subaru Outback.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information on their whereabouts, please call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.