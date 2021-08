MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old missing from Alamo, in Crockett County.

Talil Williams was last seen Wednesday, TBI said. He has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

TBI did not know which direction he may have been traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

