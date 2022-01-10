CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County School District announced Monday that students and staff will be required to wear masks starting on Tuesday, January 11.

Students and staff will be required to properly wear masks while on school transportation and inside school buildings. The only exceptions to the policy are when students are eating breakfast and lunch or if deemed by school personnel to be at a greater than 3-foot distance from others.

Students will have the option of enrolling in one of the virtual learning academies that are partnered with the school district if they refuse to follow the mask policy.

For the latest information and policy updates, visit the school district’s website. The district will also continue to send updates on social media.