LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has set another daily active COVID-19 case record, passing 60,000 active cases on Monday.

This marks a straight week in all-time high active cases in COVID-19, with the 1,542 new active cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday pushing the state’s current active case count to 61,121.

Of the currently active cases of COVID-19, 60.9% are among people who are not fully vaccinated, according to the ADH.

The number of hospitalizations continued to increase as well. There were 58 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas hospitals on Monday. That pushes the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Arkansas hospitals to 1,068.

This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 16 when there were 1,074. That was during the decline of last year’s summer surge of the virus.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state has received a shipment of rapid at-home tests. He also said he has requested $50 in American Rescue Plan funds.

“We have received our first shipment of rapid at-home tests, and those tests are in the process of being distributed around the state,” Hutchinson tweeted. “I have also requested $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used to increase hospital capacity.”

Of the COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, 147 were on ventilators, an increase of 14 over the previous day. There were 38 more COVID-19 positive people in Arkansas’s intensive care units, bringing the total to 304.

The number of fully vaccinated people in Arkansas stands at 1,518,610 on Monday. In addition, 364,466 Arkansans have received their first shot, becoming partially immunized. There are also 467,830 people who’ve received their third dose in the state.

In total, 3,770,966 total doses have been given in the state.