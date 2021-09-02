Children continue to be hit hard by virus surge in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The state Department of Health says the number of children contracting COVID-19 now makes up 40% of all of Tennessee’s cases. Tennessee is confronting a steady rise in hospitalizations that mirror the drastic numbers from the state’s last peak during the winter.

As of Wednesday, more than 3,300 Tennesseans were hospitalized with the virus — about the same number the state hovered around during a peak in January. Meanwhile, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates. About 42% of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to the national rate of 52%.

