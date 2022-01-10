MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the three victims who died in a Blount County house fire Friday morning. The three family members had been found by firefighters inside the home.

BCSO said Monday identified the three victims as:

Jason T. Dewitt, 48

Rebecca J. Dewitt, 43

Brennan D. Dewitt, 7

On Friday just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to the house fire located in the 4800 block of Sevierville Road/U.S. Highway 411, about halfway between Seymour and Maryville. Fourteen firefighters and eight fire trucks responded to the call.

BCSO officials also said Monday all of the individuals were taken to UT Medical Center following the fire where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Autopsies were performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

Jason Dewitt owned and operated Southern Chill Heating and Air and coached football.

Members of the Blount County Fire Investigation Response Team are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze and investigators hope to have an answer this week; adding that though they do not have the cause and origin yet, investigators do not believe the house fire is suspicious in nature.

According to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Tennessee Commissioner’s Annual Fire Prevention Report for 2020, 88 of 100* fire fatalities in Tennessee occurred in house fires in 2020, a year that saw a slight uptick in fire-related deaths. The data for 2021 is not yet available.

*Editor’s note: The numbers shared by the State Fire Marshal’s Office regarding fire fatalities and mortality rate in Tennessee were updated after the older linked story was published.