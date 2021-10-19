BIG SANDY, Tenn. — A Benton County couple was indicted and arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the 2020 death of the man’s son and face new charges stemming from their arrest.

On November 15, 2020, TBI special agents began investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of New Hope Road in Big Sandy, Tennessee.

Agents identified Alan Grinnell as the victim and his father Jay Edward Grinnell as the person responsible for the homicide.

The Benton County Grand Jury indicted Mr. Grinnell with one count of second degree murder and his wife Kathleen Ann Grinnell with one count of felony accessory after the fact on Tuesday.

TBI says agents went to the couple’s house to take them into custody, but Mr. Grinnell refused to comply and tried to run them over with his truck before barricading himself and his wife inside their home.

Eventually, the couple was taken into custody with the help of the Benton County Sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Both were sent to the Benton County Jail on the indicted and new charges from this incident.

Mrs. Grinnell’s bond is set at $30,000 and she faces one new count of resisting arrest. Mr. Grinnell’s bond is $600,000 and he faces two new counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of resisting arrest.