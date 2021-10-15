FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales in the Natural State recently surpassed 60,000 pounds, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration.

According to Hardin, since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, medical marijuana patients in Arkansas have spent $428 million on 63,815 pounds of cannabis.

There are currently 37 dispensaries across the state, with 19 selling at least 1,000 pounds to date.

Hardin said the two state taxes that apply to medical marijuana (the 6.5% state sales tax and the 4.0% privilege tax) have generated $49.6 million since mid-2019, with $25 million of that coming since January 1, 2021.

In additional to overall weight sold per dispensary, the state’s medical marijuana reporting now includes weight sold the previous month by each individual dispensary.

There are 78,425 active patient cards in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH OCTOBER 12, 2021

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, 2019, the company sold 4,293.59 pounds of medical marijuana. 222.94 pounds sold in September

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the company sold 4,956.02 pounds of medical marijuana. 175.54 pounds sold in September

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the company sold 1,323.85 pounds of medical marijuana. 60.36 pounds sold in September

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the company sold 696.13 pounds of medical marijuana. 18.77 pounds sold in September

Since Native Green Hensley (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the company sold 2,353.19 pounds of medical marijuana. 43.04 pounds sold in September

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the company sold 2,689.42 pounds of medical marijuana. 100.88 pounds sold in September

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the company sold 6,729.98 pounds of medical marijuana. 339.10 pounds sold in September

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, 2019, the company sold 3,389.85 pounds of medical marijuana. 119.30 pounds sold in September

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the company sold 3,954.18 pounds of medical marijuana. 157.20 pounds sold in September

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, 2019, the company sold 3,674.43 pounds of medical marijuana. 174.31 pounds sold in September

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the company sold 3,260.29 pounds of medical marijuana. 133.75 pounds sold in September

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, 2019, the company sold 3,473.67 pounds of medical marijuana. 216.60 pounds sold in September

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the company sold 1,080.22 pounds of medical marijuana. 27.84 pounds sold in September

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, the company sold 2,716.09 pounds of medical marijuana. 110.11 pounds sold in September

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10, 2020, the company sold 1,081.34 pounds of medical marijuana. 63.45 pounds sold in September

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the company sold 366.70 pounds of medical marijuana. 16.48 sold in September

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3, 2020, the company sold 3,638.63 pounds of medical marijuana. 209.76 pounds sold in September

Since Good Day Farm Little Rock (Little Rock, formerly Capital City Medicinals) opened on Friday, February 14, 2020, the company sold 802.33 pounds of medical marijuana. 57.35 pounds sold in September

Since Curaleaf (Little Rock, formerly Herbology) opened on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the company sold 858.46 pounds of medical marijuana. 50.11 pounds sold in September

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the company sold 1,259.89 pounds of medical marijuana. 85.91 pounds sold in September

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17, 2020, the company sold 4,718.71 pounds of medical marijuana. 315.21 pounds sold in September

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27, 2020, the company sold 447.94 pounds of medical marijuana. 29.43 sold in September

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1, 2020, the company sold 1,241.42 pounds of medical marijuana. 99.51 pounds sold in September

Since Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, formerly Arkansas Patient Services Company) opened on July 4, 2020, the company sold 337.64 pounds of medical marijuana. 23.05 pounds sold in September

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16, 2020, the company sold 269.82 pounds of medical marijuana. 18.93 pounds sold in September

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17, 2020, the company sold 510.26 pounds of medical marijuana. 42.59 pounds sold in September

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3, 2020, the company sold 436.28 pounds of medical marijuana. 34.81 pounds sold in September

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7, 2020, the company sold 354.63 pounds of medical marijuana. 25.67 pounds sold in September

Since Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, formerly THF Investors Dispensary) opened on August 26, 2020, the company sold 216.88 pounds of medical marijuana. 16.23 pounds sold in September

Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9, 2020, the company sold 1,086.58 pounds of medical marijuana. 84.50 pounds sold in September

Since Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22, 2020, the company sold 381.85 pounds of medical marijuana. 29.22 pounds sold in September

Since Spring River Dispensary (Hardy) opened on January 7, 2021, the company sold 579.27 pounds of medical marijuana. 75.75 pounds sold in September

Since Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock) opened on May, 6, 2021, the company sold 320.96 pounds of medical marijuana. 53.83 pounds sold in September

Since Hash Co. (Pine Bluff) opened on June 18, 2021, the company sold 46.27 pounds of medical marijuana. 12.56 pounds sold in September

Since Natural Root Wellness (Fayetteville) opened on June 18, 2021, the company sold 140.30 pounds of medical marijuana. 52.37 pounds sold in September

Since The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff) opened on July 1, 2021, the company sold 60.35 pounds of medical marijuana. 22.98 pounds sold in September

Since CROP (Jonesboro) opened September 21, 2021 the company sold 68.14 pounds of medical marijuana. 23.32 pounds sold in September

