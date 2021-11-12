MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man faces charges after authorities say he tried to meet a child for sex.

The First Judicial District Drug Task Force and Cross County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Lee Neely on a charge of internet stalking of a child.

The agencies say the 35-year-old was communicating online with someone he thought was a child under the age of 16, sending sexually explicit messages and images and even offering drugs for sex.

Neely is in the Saint Francis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.