TURRELL, Ark. — An Arkansas police chief is finding himself on the other side of the law after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in custody.

WREG first told you about the investigation into Turrell Police Chief Perry Jennings in October.

A woman says she fell asleep in her car at a truck stop on Oct. 4 and was awakened by Jennings. Investigators said the chief took her into custody at the Turrell Police Department.

Police said Jennings touched the woman inappropriately in a bathroom at the police station and she told authorities that Jennings kept sending her text messages after the encounter.

Jennings was suspended after allegations in October. He previously has denied the allegations in a statement sent through his attorney.

According to a news release, Jennings surrendered at the Crittenden County Detention Center in West Memphis on Wednesday.

He was charged with rape and sexual extortion with a bond set at $25,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30th.

Turrell is about 25 miles northwest of Memphis.