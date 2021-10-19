An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Tennessee.

Matthias may be with his non-custodial father Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Matthias has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. He was last seen wearing red Nike shorts, red Nike shirt and no shoes.

Tristan Anderson is 22 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Matthias and Tristan may be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with TN license plate DRY 381.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have info.