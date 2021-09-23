AMBER Alert issued by Malvern Police for missing 7-year-old

Mid-South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malvern Police in Arkansas have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child, 7-year-old Emmett Jace Scharnett. He is described as being 4′ 6″, weighing about 100 lbs. Emmett has brown hair and brown eyes. He is also said to be with his sister, 13-year-old Addison Townsend.

They were last seen with this woman, Nicole Scharnett on 1314 Wilson Street in Malvern, Arkansas.
She is listed as 5′ 6″ with brown hair and eye color.

She was last seen driving a 2008 black Mercury Milan with Arkansas plate ID 473 ZPJ.

If you know anything or if you see this child, you are urged to call Malvern Police at (501) 332 – 3636.

For more information, click the timestamp on Malvern Police Department’s post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

COVID Task Force press conference 9.23.21

IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2021 tax year

Bright Spot: Demoir Book Store

Mississippi voting rights case is argued at US appeals court

Soldier dies during training exercise on Fort Campbell

3 kids shot at Louisville bus stop; more students shot in KS, VA and IL

More News