AMBER Alert issued by Malvern Police for missing 7-year-old

Malvern Police in Arkansas have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child, 7-year-old Emmett Jace Scharnett. He is described as being 4′ 6″, weighing about 100 lbs. Emmett has brown hair and brown eyes. He is also said to be with his sister, 13-year-old Addison Townsend.

They were last seen with this woman, Nicole Scharnett on 1314 Wilson Street in Malvern, Arkansas.

She is listed as 5′ 6″ with brown hair and eye color.



She was last seen driving a 2008 black Mercury Milan with Arkansas plate ID 473 ZPJ.

If you know anything or if you see this child, you are urged to call Malvern Police at (501) 332 – 3636.

For more information, click the timestamp on Malvern Police Department’s post.