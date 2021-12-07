OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Seven members of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Mississippi were arrested on cyberstalking charges Friday, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Nicholas Reynolds, Peyton Newcomb, Walker Holden, Wyatt Johnson, Christian Parten, Cole Gorestski and Miles Baker were arrested on Dec. 3. According to The Clarion Ledger, the seven members are accused of sending harassing messages via group message and social media to a former fraternity member after he reported hazing to university leaders.

“Hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” the University said in a statement.

Last month, University of Mississippi suspended the chapter until 2025 for the alleged hazing.

The university’s communications director, Lisa Stone, released this statement regarding Friday’s arrests:

“The university is aware of the charges and is cooperating with investigators and reviewing internally, but we cannot comment on an active criminal investigation. As is evidenced by the suspension of all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi effective until May 1, 2025, hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated.”

The members were released Friday after they each posted a $5,000 bond. According to the Lafayette County Detention Center, they are scheduled to appear in court in February 2022.