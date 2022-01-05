FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say stabbed a man at a gas station on Tuesday.

Officers say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at Longtown Shell gas station located on Highway 59.

The victim was leaving the store when the suspect entered the gas station and stabbed the victim with a knife, according to police. One customer, a U.S. Marine Corp, provided first aid to the victim.

Example of the suspect’s car

Witnesses say the suspect then fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Sonic. The victim told police that the suspect appeared to be white or Hispanic.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Sherriff’s Office at (901)-465-3456.