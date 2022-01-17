MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Who needs Spiderman when you could have Spider-Girl?

Diamond Jackson, owner of Rae’s Bleu Rose Photography, took these photos of her daughter Rose for her third birthday. Jackson said Rose loves Spiderman and naturally she wanted to be Spider-girl for her birthday.

Rose didn’t just want to be in a dress that looked like Spiderman, she wanted to be in his actual suit. Jackson said she made it a point to include Rose’s afro-puffs in the pictures because she wants her children to embrace their natural hair.

Jackson said, “I’ve had photos go viral before, but not like this. This one is different. I didn’t expect this at all.” She also said she has thousands of messages to go through, but she feels that this will increase her business.

Jackson said her love for photography stemmed from a young age, but she didn’t really get into until after her second daughter was born in 2016. She is appreciative of all the love and support for her business.