NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heads up, astronomy lovers! You’ve got a new reason to look up at the sky this week. Actually – you’ve got FOUR reasons!

Alongside a beautiful, crescent moon, you’ll be able to spot Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter this week. Even though they’re all millions of miles away from one another, the moon and the three planets will look like they’re in proximity. Venus will look especially bright!

So, between now, and the night of December 9, get outside and snap some photos.

And in just a few days you will be able to catch the final full moon of 2021! The Cold Moon occurs on December 18.