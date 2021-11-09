Weiner, Ark. — Three Poinsett County deputies were sent to the hospital Tuesday after possible contact with Fentanyl while searching a house, sheriff said.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said three deputies came in contact with what was believed to be Fentanyl while assisting the Weiner Police Department with a search warrant.

Weiner fire and rescue, first responders, and paramedics responded after the deputies radioed for help when they started experiencing symptoms.

The deputies immediately administered themselves and other deputies with Narcan to reverse the effects of the drug.

All three deputies were transported to NEA hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The sheriff said all three deputies have been released from the hospital and are doing okay at this time.