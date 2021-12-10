MONETTE, Ark. — Two people were killed and five hurt after a nursing home was destroyed Friday night during a tornado event in Monette, Arkansas, according to preliminary information from local officials.

Twenty or more people were trapped inside the nursing home when the damage occurred, a Craighead County judge said. Survivors are being taken to a nearby church to be reunited with family members.

The roof of the nursing home reportedly collapsed. Other buildings in town also suffered damage, police say.

Officials are asking for anyone with medical training to come to the scene, but asking anyone else to please stay away.

Tornado Warnings were issued Friday night for multiple counties across northeastern Arkansas, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated.