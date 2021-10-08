NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fifteen men have now been charged with commercial sex trafficking after an undercover investigation in Nashville, according to Metro Police.

News 2 obtained arrest warrants that showed on Wednesday, Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, Kendall Kendrick, 28, and Arthur Burnett, 51, were all booked into the Metro jail on felony charges. Then 22-year-old Gabriel Perez, 45-year-old Luis Lopez, 21-year-old Antwan Davis, and 38-year-old Johnny Gonzales were taken into custody on Thursday.

Johnny Gozales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Minor Gabriel Perez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Luis Lopez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Antwan Davis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Moore (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Uchenna Ugwu (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Marqueze Parrish (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kendall Kendrick (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jumapili Lumumba (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Alex Patel (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aroldo Garcia (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Arthur Burnett (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Charence Smith (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Gabriel Soto Adame (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

James White (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the four men arrested Thursday responded to an erotic ad that was posted online and made contact with an undercover officer who was pretending to be 16-years-old.

The document states the suspects met the officer at an unknown hotel in Nashville. Perez and Gonzales paid the undercover officer $60, Lopez paid $170 and Davis paid $60 and gave the officer marijuana, according to Metro police.

All four are being charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act. Each of them had a bond set at $20,000.

On Friday Metro Police released the complete list of all 15 men who were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville;

Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville;

Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville;

Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville;

Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville;

Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville;

Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville;

William Moore, 55, of Nashville;

Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville;

Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville;

Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon;

James White, 57, of Greenbrier;

Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville;

Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville;

Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville.