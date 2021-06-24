Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years

This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York. Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has a new “start menu” and other features. The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system announced Thursday, June 24, will be a successor to today’s Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has a new “start menu” and other features.

The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system announced Thursday will be a successor to today’s Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015.

Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10.

In a challenge to rival Apple, the company also announced that it won’t force app developers to pay fees to Microsoft for using its app store.

