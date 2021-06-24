Miami-area condo collapses; 1 dead; rescue mission underway

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A beachfront condo tower has partially collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside, killing at least one.

Scores of fire and rescue teams rushed to the area early Thursday as part of a massive search and operation. Miami-Dade police say one person has died in the collapse. Authorities had no immediate word on other casualties or details of how many people lived in the building.

Officials haven’t yet said what may have caused the collapse.

Photos and video from the scene show the collapse affected half the tower. The collapse sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust.

Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.