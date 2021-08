MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol released new information following a deadly crash in Marshall County.

Authorities said Latacia Winter of Southaven was traveling westbound on US 72 in a Chrysler Town & Country Thursday morning when she collided with the back of an 18-wheeler. The 40-year-old was killed in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.