Several homes evacuated in Parkway Village after car hits gas line causing large fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around ten homes in the Parkway Village neighborhood had to be evacuated after a car crashed into a gas line at a house and burst into flames.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the car hit a home near Perkins and Chuck, which caused a major fire around 7:30 p.m.

Memphis fire officials said there were 8 children and 2 adults in the home at the time, but they all escaped safely. The Red Cross is now assisting them.

MLGW was called in to turn of off the gas line as fire fighters battled the blaze being fuel by the gas.

The home was destroyed, but it does not appear any other houses nearby were damaged by the fire.

The man in the car got out on his own and was not hurt. There is no word yet on what caused him to crash.

