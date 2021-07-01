MFD investigating arson at Highland Heights vacant house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Memphis Fire Department say a vacant house in Highland Heights was intentionally set on fire.

The fire department responded to a fire at a house on Pope Street near Powell Avenue. Firefighters made the scene at 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning and brought the fire under control at 1:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire reportedly caused around $29,500 in damages.

The fire department says the fire is still under investigation, but they were able to determine that the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

