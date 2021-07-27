Biles’ withdrawal from Olympics brings up mental health discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — World Gymnast Simone Biles shocked many on Tuesday by pulling out of the team finals.

Her announcement came just a day after posting on Instagram about the stresses, not fun, she’s feeling while competing in Tokyo. Biles said she wasn’t in the right headspace and will take it one day at a time moving forward.

It brings up important conversations about mental health.

“it’s been really stressful these Olympic games as whole, not having an audience. There are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process It’s been a long year,” said Simone Biles.

It has been a long year for everyone dealing with everyday life while in a pandemic. Dr. Tracey Johnson is the Assistant Director of the Employee Assistance Program with Baptist hospitals.

Johnson says Simone’s story highlights the importance of giving equal priority to mental and physical health.

“I think if the average person can connect in any way to her story it puts us that much further along in the process of making mental health just as important as physical health,” said Johnson.

Johnson says ignoring one can lead to problems with the other.

“If you allow you mental health to not be taken care of, it can cause physical health problems as well,” said Johnson.

There are ways you can cope when you’re having a difficult time.

“Pace. Pace yourselves. Be positive, acknowledge what’s going on with yourself. Control the things that you can control and then exhale and do some great breathing exercises,” said Johnson.

Johnson said removing the negative stigma often associated with discussions about mental health and seeking professional help when necessary is very important.

“Put mental health first because if you don’t, you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to exceed as much as you want to,” said Biles.

Dr. Johnson says if you need help a good place to start is with your Employee Assistance Program.

It’s free and often gives help to everyone in your home.