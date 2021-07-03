Mental health expert discusses trauma surrounding disappearance of Summer Wells

(WJHL) — It’s been more than two weeks since 5-year-old Summer Wells was last seen, and one mental health expert weighed in on the grievances Summer’s parents say the family faces.

News Channel 11 spoke with the senior vice president of children’s services with Frontier Health, Tim Perry, who said it’s normal that the family experiences feelings related to that of grief.

“They will experience fear, insecurity, anger — a lot of the same things you would experience in grief,” Perry said.

As for Summer’s three older brothers, Perry said the endless search could contribute to further stress and trauma.

“That presence of all these strangers, for the most part, and the complexities of all these individuals with difference activities is very confusing and very frightening and very anxiety-provoking on behalf of the children,” Perry said.

Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, told News Channel 11 on Monday that these feelings have persisted among the boys as Summer remains missing.

Senior VP of Children's Services for Frontier Health Tim Perry says the disappearance is weighing heavy on the Wells family, especially her 3 older brothers. He advised that the community unite to help the Wells family cope with this trauma instead of spreading negativity online pic.twitter.com/x4bTLVBvfS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 2, 2021

“Her brothers are so devastated that they wake up every morning crying for their sister,” Bly said.

Another facet that can contribute to worsening mental health regarding the case includes the online rumors floating on social media. Perry said the negativity only adds to the problem.

“Those emotions at that heightened level often come out in negative forms, negative ways,” he said. “And people make assumptions, and people make projections without the data and the support to know the truth behind those assumptions.”

Instead of continuing to speculate and spread rumors on social media, Perry advises that the community band together and support the Wells family as they process the trauma.

“My advice is unite,” he said. “Come together as a support for one another, and recognize that although the family may be the nucleus need for support, the entire community needs that support.”

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.