MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has a new arrival and she already stands nearly five feet tall.

Milele is the zoo’s new baby giraffe who was born on Monday, June 7. The baby and her mother Wendy are bonding well and she’ll meet her father Niklas and her siblings Niklas, Jaraffe and Ali soon, zookeepers said.

The Memphis Zoo has seen 50 giraffe births in its history. Eleven of those took place in just the last decade.

For more information on the Memphis Zoo, click here.