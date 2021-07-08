Memphis woman turns her daughter in for snatching woman’s purse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman turned her daughter and another suspect in to the police after learning that they were wanted for snatching a woman’s purse.

Police say 20-year-old Homernisha Jones and 18-year-old Autumn Duff were wanted for grabbing a woman’s purse and using her credit cards as they went on a spending spree.

Surveillance footage captured the two walking in and out of the Walmart in the 7500 block of Winchester, apparently watching for potential victims.

A police affidavit says Jones’s mother say them on news and wanted to turn them in. A short time later, the mom brought not only her daughter to the Ridgeway Police precinct, but Duff, as well.

The Police affidavits states Jones says they went into the Walmart with no money and observed the victim putting her purse in a shopping cart. When the victim turned her back, Jones says she grabbed the purse, and she and Duff ran out of the store.

Jones says they took a credit card and went to the Marathon Gas station and purchased gas before giving the card to Autumn Duff. They went shopping at Citi Trends, purchasing clothing and shoes. Their shopping spree ended when they went to McDonald’s and bought food with the credit card.

The two women now face charges of illegal possession of a credit card, theft of property of $1,000 or less and identity theft. Police say the purse snatching victim was contacted and told her credit card was charged at several locations to the excess of $500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Memphis experts say child shootings are taking toll on children's mental health

A judge let him go, but flooring contractor is still causing frustration for customers

Off-Duty Officer Punched Unconscious

Man accused of firing AK-47 near Dyersburg Police officers

Local Olympian inspiring others and making a difference in West Africa

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

More News