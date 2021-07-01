Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after officer injured while serving federal subpoena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a woman was accused of critically injuring an officer who was serving a federal subpoena Wednesday.

LaShun Jenkins was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after the incident in the 700 block of Alma.

The scene on Alma on Wednesday.

According to police records, Jenkins jumped into her vehicle with another woman as law enforcement approached to serve the federal papers. As one officer reached into the vehicle, Jenkins allegedly put the car in reverse, dragging him before slamming into an unmarked police vehicle with a second officer inside.

Police said Jenkins tried to pull forward but was stopped by other officers.

The officer who was dragged by Jenkins’ vehicle was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, with a head injury and cuts on his leg.

Authorities said they also charged Jenkins with drug possession after finding marijuana in her waist band.