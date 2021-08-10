Memphis woman arrested in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman wanted by police for a shooting along Beale Street that sent two people to the hospital has been taken into custody.

Eledria Williams, 28, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder following the shooting on August 8.

MPD: Woman wanted on attempted murder charges after two people injured in Beale Street shooting

That female victim stated she and her friends were walking along Beale when Williams, who also has a child with the father of her baby, approached. The pair got into a verbal argument and that’s when Williams allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the woman and an innocent bystander.

The innocent bystander told police he was walking on Beale Street when he heard a gunshot. When he was struck, he jumped through a window to seek cover. An officer placed a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding.

Authorities said Beale Street was very crowded when the shooting occurred “with thousands of people present.”