Memphis theater cancels shows, restaurant requires masks as COVID cases spike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases are rising in Shelby County. The increase is driving hospitalizations and prompting some businesses to take precautions.

In-person shows at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown are currently cancelled after a cast member tested positive for the virus. The current production is now available online for the remainder of its run. It opened to in-person audiences on July 9 and was the first Playhouse show to do so since the pandemic began.

“We’re excited that for the last two weeks we did have folks inside of our building,” Playhouse Director of Community Relations Marcus Cox said. “But what’s important is we keep people safe and we have another avenue where people can still see the show.”

Shelby County reported 259 new COVID cases Wednesday and most are attributed to the Delta variant. City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen discussed the alarming spike during a task force briefing Thursday.

“We stopped these briefings about one month ago. When we did we said if things changed substantially we would be back, and we are back,” he said.

Right now, the weekly average for infections is 174, but it was only 22 a month ago. Also, the number of ICU patients has jumped from 13 to 56.

The uptick in cases prompted Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe to make voluntary changes. The restaurant on Union Avenue now requires masks and has reduced the number of tables and hours of operation.

“I just recommend that people wear a mask if you are at a place with lots of people and you’re unsure of everybody’s status,” McGowen said.

He says that recommendation extends to fully vaccinated people.

Cox says no audience members or other cast members tested positive and says they plan to resume in-person shows next month. The cast member who tested positive is fully vaccinated. Cox they are okay and recovering at home.