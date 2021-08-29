Memphis team deployed to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

A wall of rain moves over downtown New Orleans before the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis team is heading to Louisiana to help the state recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District deployed an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team, also known as a “Power Team,” Saturday.

The 13-member team left ahead of landfall so that it can begin working with FEMA, as well as state and local governments, as soon as possible.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has received 10 FEMA mission assignments totaling approxmiately $13 million. It has alerted its teams to help with debris, temporary roofing, infrastructure assessment, temporary housing and temporary power support.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has also activated nine of its Emergency Operation Centers to help with technical assistance and to manage supplies and equipment.