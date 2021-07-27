Memphis students, teacher featured in new Gap Kids campaign

MEMHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of students at Hickory Ridge Elementary School are making their big fashion debut at the center of a new ad for Gap Kids. 

Teacher David Jamison and his students unveiled the ad on Monday. You may recognize Jamison from his viral videos with his students. 

“I think it’s very important that students feel valued, that they still feel appreciated, that they understand that they are unique,” he said.  

“They also know that their possibilities are limitless. ‘I am a part of a Gap campaign so it’s nothing that anybody can tell me that I can’t do in life.’ So that’s huge,” he added.  

The ad starts airing nationwide Tuesday and you may even see the kids on some billboards.  

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Doctor Joris Ray thanked Gap for shining a spotlight on Memphis. He also praised Jamison for his enthusiastic approach to education.       

