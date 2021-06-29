Memphis, Shelby County officers killed in the line of duty honored

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The distinctive sound of bagpipes followed by the roaring sound of motorcycles could be heard as riders made a stop in Shelby County to honor officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 from around the country.

The officers were prominently displayed on a trailer, with three of them part of the forces in Memphis and Shelby County who all died of COVID. Corrections Deputy Jeremy Smith, Shelby County Captain Anthony Jackson and Memphis Police Officer Bobby Montgomery were recognized for their selfless sacrifices.

Sharon Smith is the proud mother of Shelby County Deputy Jeremy Smith.

“It’s been a blessing to me,” she said. “I feel honored to be his mom.”

Jeremy Smith died in April of last year after contracting COVID 19. But in much the same way Ms. Smith is gripping his photo, she holds tight to memories that have turned tears into laughter.

“There are lots of fond memories, but the one it really stands out is he was always the type of person who would step in to do whatever is needed, the unexpected things,” she said. “To have the support from all over the county it’s overwhelming.”

Just as overwhelming was the moment Captain Jackson’s family made their way around to see the man who dedicated 24 years to serving and protecting displayed on the trailer.

The trailer will travel more than 22,000 miles across the country remembering and honoring the nearly 350 officers displayed on its sides. They’re officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice that will never be forgotten.

“We made a promise to them that we won’t ever forget and this is just another way to show them we haven’t forgotten,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

In remembrance of these officers, beyond the call of duty.