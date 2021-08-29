Memphis security guard dies after being shot in the head; suspect facing murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a security guard who was shot in the head earlier this month has died of his injuries, and the suspect is now facing murder charges.

Police say 56-year-old Darryle Tate shot a security guard at a gas station on Millbranch Road near East Brooks Road Saturday, August 21. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the victim died of his injuries Saturday, August 28.

Police say Tate’s charges, which had previously included attempted second degree murder, will now be upgraded to second degree murder. Tate also faces a charge of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.