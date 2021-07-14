Memphis road rage driver charged with attempted murder after roadway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at another person in traffic.

According to police, Jason Cao, 19, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony after the July 13 incident.

The driver told police he was traveling east on Sam Cooper when Cao suddenly appeared behind him in a Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed. The Lexus swerved to the far left lane and that’s when shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle, striking the windshield.

The victim followed the driver, providing dispatch with information that led to Cao’s arrest, police said. When they approached his vehicle, officers said Cao had a gun in plain view and there were spent shell casings in the car.

Cao reportedly admitted to shooting at the victim, telling investigators he fired out of rage because he had to get out of his lane to avoid hitting the victim’s vehicle.