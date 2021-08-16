Memphis Record Pressing drops needle on $7.5M expansion plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vinyl records have found their groove again, and a Shelby County company that makes them is looking to become a bigger player.

Memphis Record Pressing is planning a $7.5 million expansion that could add hundreds of employees with an average salary of $36,000. The company says the expansion would make it the largest manufacturer of vinyl records in North America, and one of the largest in the world.

The company, founded in 2014, told county officials its volume has quadrupled, from 1 million records in 2015 to 4 million in 2020. It currently employs 137 people at its facility in Bartlett, a suburb of Memphis. The expansion would add a logistics facility in Memphis.

Memphis Record Pressing said it has considered moving production to Toronto or Prague, and could locate its new project in North Mississippi, but would prefer to build it in Memphis.

The company is seeking a 10-year partial property tax abatement deal from the city/county EDGE Board. That request will be considered at the board’s meeting Wednesday.

Sales of vinyl records increased 108% in the first six months of 2021, according to industry publications.