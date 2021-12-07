MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say there’s a church on every corner in Memphis, but personal finance site WalletHub has released a list of over 180 cities ranked by 37 key indicators of evil deeds, and Memphis ranks at number 10.



According to WalletHub, in order to determine the most sinful cities, they used seven different metrics across 182 US cities. They focused on: 1. Anger & Hate, 2. Jealousy, 3. Excesses and Vices, 4. Greed, 5. Lust, 6. Vanity, 7. Laziness.



American sins are not created, nor distributed, equally. To best identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub used 37 key indicators of evil deeds by comparing more than 180 U.S. cities.

No surprise, “Sin City” Las Vegas is ranked No. 1, but St. Louis coming in second may be a shock to some. Memphis ranked in between Chicago and Cleveland, and the “Big Easy” New Orleans was No. 18.

Here’s how Memphis scores:

Rank– 10th

Anger & Hate – 10th

Jealousy – 2nd

Excess and Vices – 39th

Greed – 135th

Lust – 31st

Vanity – 122nd

Laziness – 24th Here’s how Nashville scores:

Rank – 38th

Anger & Hate – 57th

Jealousy – 59th

Excess and Vices – 16th

Greed – 128th

Lust – 35th

Vanity – 36th

Laziness – 97th Here’s how Knoxville scores:

Rank – 30th

Anger & Hate – 21st

Jealousy – 89th

Excess and Vices – 2nd

Greed – 141st

Lust – 130th

Vanity – 16th

Laziness – 93rd

Memphis tied with other major cities on the Anger and Hate category due to the number of violent crimes per capita.

The top ten most Sinful Cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN

View the full report on WalletHub’s website.