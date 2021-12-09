MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis has been ranked as the most dangerous city in the United States, according to a 24/7 Wall St. study using FBI statistics.

Memphis is also ranked with the second highest homicide rate than any U.S. metro area. In 2019, there were 237 homicides reported. That number climbed to 327 in 2020, which is about a 38 percent increase. So far this year, more homicides have already been reported than in 2020.

Read the report here.

Little Rock, Arkansas also ranked in the top 10 most dangerous cities. Jackson, Tennessee, just east of Memphis, ranked No. 39 for violent crime.

New Orleans was ranked No. 40 in crime rates and placed fourth in homicides. Nashville, almost a three-hour drive from Memphis, fell one step behind New Orleans at No. 41 and saw a 29 percent surge in homicides this year.

Memphis leaders are making plans to reduce crime rates. However, it is reported that the city needs more police officers. According to a tweet by the City of Memphis, MPD is offering a $15,000 signing bonus.

Anyone interested in joining the Memphis Police Department can text JOINMPD to 484848.