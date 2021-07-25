MPD: Woman who jumped off bridge into Wolf River found, listed in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found the woman who they say jumped off a bridge into the Wolf River on Sunday afternoon.

MPD said she was located near Stelle and Second, and she is in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said while working a shooting call in the 1400 block of Thomas, officers were flagged down and told a woman left her vehicle and was walking down the middle of the street naked. Some officers left the shooting scene to investigate the report and spotted her.

Police say the woman told officers her name is Chelsey Williams and said she wanted something to drink. Officers went to the squad car to give her a bottle of water, but as they approached, Williams asked for the water to be thrown to her.

As officers attempted to give her the water bottle, she jumped off the rail of the bridge into the Wolf River. Memphis Police say she was seen swimming on her back, towards the south bank of the river.

After approaching the riverbank, police say Williams began to swim away from the riverbank towards the railroad bridge west of Thomas. Officers reportedly lost sight of her at that point.

A red Hyundai Sonata with a Mississippi license plate was parked in the southbound lanes of Thomas. Police say officers saw clothing, a pair of shoes and a baseball cap inside of the vehicle.

Memphis Fire Department rescue boats, MPD Harbor Patrol, a K-9 unit, and an aviation unit were requested to make the scene.

Police say after conducting a search in the water, over the area, and near the riverbank, Williams was not located.

But later in the evening, she was found.

This is a developing story.