Memphis Police searching for suspect in Orange Mound fatal hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange Mound.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, August 1, on Park Avenue near Cella Street. A man driving a black Hyundai Sonata crashed into a man on the back of a motor scooter.

The victim, who police have identified as Christopher Bolden, fell off the scooter and was struck. He later died from his injuries.

Memphis Police say the driver of the black Hyundai Sonata fled the scene.

Police describe the driver as a 6-feet-tall man with a dark-complexion. Police say he weighs approximately 250 pounds.

At the time of the crash, the suspect was reportedly wearing red pants, a red hat and blue shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

