Memphis Police searching for suspect in Lamar Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on Lamar Avenue.

The shooting happened July 10 at a store on Lamar Avenue near Pendleton Street.  Police say the suspect shot a man and fled the scene in a gold or champagne four-door Mercury Sable.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition. So far, no one has been arrested for this shooting.

Sunday, police released photos of the possible suspect, as well as the car. Police say the car has transparent plastic wrap where the passenger side front window should be.

The car also reportedly has damage to the passenger side front quarter panel, two big gray paint marks on the hood and a drive-out tag.

Memphis Police say the car was last seen traveling south on Kimble Avenue from Lamar.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

