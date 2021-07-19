Memphis Police searching for church burglar in Fox Meadows

courtesy MPD Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said burglarized a church in Fox Meadows.

MPD responded to a burglary July 7 at First Start Anointed Ministries on South Mendenhall Road after an alarm company alerted someone at the church that there was motion detected inside.

The surveillance video shows a male suspect walking around inside the church with a flashlight. The suspect entered a vacant suite next to the church and knocked a hole in the wall to access the church.

Memphis Police said the suspect stole a book of checks from the building, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is a man who’s roughly 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 to 180 pounds. He’s between the ages of 18 to 30 years old and was wearing a ball cap and light-colored clothing, carrying a flashlight and folder.  

No arrests have been made.



