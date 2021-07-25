Memphis Police searching for armed man near Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are searching for an armed person near the Oak Court Mall.

Initially, there were reports of shots fired near or inside the mall, but Memphis Police said there has been no confirmation of any shots being fired.

MPD said individuals were involved in a argument while inside the mall. One party went to get a gun and attempted to come back into the mall where he was stopped by security. The suspect fled the scene. 

Memphis Police added, at this point it does not appear that any shots were fired. The suspect is described as a man with gold hair and was last seen wearing a unknown color shirt, light blue jeans, armed with an assault rifle.

This is a developing story.

