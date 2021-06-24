Memphis Police officer injured in Whitehaven crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latest News

At least 1 dead, 99 people unaccounted for after Florida condo collapse

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett joins NewsNation Prime

Hundreds of workers receive $1,000 grant from Memphis organization

Loews Hotel plans in flux again for downtown Memphis

Infant mortality remains critical issue in Memphis; local organizations raise funds for research

SCSO issues warning after new mother is targeted by arrest warrant scam

South Memphis neighborhood frustrated by overgrown, unsafe grass

2 hurt after car crashes into gym

Miami Condo Building Crumbles

Florida Gov. DeSantis responds after condo collapse near Miami

More News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer was injured in a crash in Whitehaven Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of Raines and Airways. Memphis Police say an officer’s vehicle was hit by a driver who sped through a red light.

Both the officer and the driver at fault went to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say the driver at fault had an outstanding warrant, but police have not stated what the warrant is for.

Police say both vehicles were towed from the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Latest News

More News

Live at 9

Chief Michael Pope

DR BORBA - EXCERPT

Make A Difference Interview

Craig Brewer Live At 9

Cooking for Mardi Gras

Honoring Black History: The Bar-Kays

Working remotely

Author Mark Greaney

Honoring Black History: Junior League of Memphis

City Council Agenda