Memphis Police officer injured in Whitehaven crash

SCSO issues warning after new mother is targeted by arrest warrant scam

At least 1 dead, 99 people unaccounted for after Florida condo collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer was injured in a crash in Whitehaven Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of Raines and Airways. Memphis Police say an officer’s vehicle was hit by a driver who sped through a red light.

Both the officer and the driver at fault went to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say the driver at fault had an outstanding warrant, but police have not stated what the warrant is for.

Police say both vehicles were towed from the scene of the crash.